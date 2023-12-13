New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,078 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises about 5.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Open Text worth $114,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,804,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,296,000 after purchasing an additional 173,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,437 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Open Text by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 858,348 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,772 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.