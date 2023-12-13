New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,950 shares during the period. LKQ makes up approximately 3.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of LKQ worth $73,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.