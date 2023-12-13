New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,826 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,826 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after buying an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

