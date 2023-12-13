New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,144 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,144 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises about 3.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $79,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CGI by 583.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 478,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $12,675,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 41.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

