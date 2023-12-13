New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,226 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

