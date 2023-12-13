NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NREF stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $273.10 million, a P/E ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 494.61 and a current ratio of 494.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 250,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 39,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

