NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,745 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.65.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NKE opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

