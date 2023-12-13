Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 13.8%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 150,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 101,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Noram Lithium Stock Down 12.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 17.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$36.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

