Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $238.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $222.27 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.