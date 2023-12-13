Northern 3 VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NTN)

Northern 3 VCT (LON:NTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NTN opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.39. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.50 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.50 ($1.10). The firm has a market cap of £110.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,275.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Northern 3 VCT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Brown bought 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,014.12 ($10,060.41). 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern 3 VCT Company Profile

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.