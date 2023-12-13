Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,146,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,891,911. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.