Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 522 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,641,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,110,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 201,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average is $143.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

