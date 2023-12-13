Old North State Trust LLC Buys 342 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 749,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,584,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

