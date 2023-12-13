Old North State Trust LLC Buys 588 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $232.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.54. The company has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

