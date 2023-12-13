Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $13,752,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $483.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.61. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

