Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $184.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.