Old North State Trust LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

