Old North State Trust LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.