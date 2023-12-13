Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.38.
OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
