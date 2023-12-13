Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 63,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $2,670,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $6,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.35. 255,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,851. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

