Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s current price.

Opera Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OPRA opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Opera has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $970.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. Opera had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth about $3,842,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,843,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Opera by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth $3,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

