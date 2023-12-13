Oppenheimer Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $675.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $630.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.40.

COST stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $635.78. 765,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $576.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.36. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $636.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

