Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 4,022,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,159. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

