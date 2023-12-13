OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
