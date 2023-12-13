OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPHC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

