Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

