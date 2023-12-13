Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lifted by Union Heritage Capital LLC

Union Heritage Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 4.2% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

