Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.70. Orange shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 33,150 shares changing hands.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Orange by 162.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Orange by 2,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Orange by 65.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

