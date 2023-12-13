O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $972.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $949.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

