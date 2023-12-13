Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Orex Minerals Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Orex Minerals Company Profile

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

