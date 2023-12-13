Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1988 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Origin Energy Price Performance
OGFGY stock remained flat at $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $5.93.
Origin Energy Company Profile
