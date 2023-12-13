Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $27.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,647 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $27,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

