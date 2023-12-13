Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,413 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $258,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

