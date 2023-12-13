Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 246,850 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.04% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $186,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 390.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

