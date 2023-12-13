Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 1,118,083 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118,083 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.6% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $340,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 179.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 151,888 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $17,168,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 513,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 160,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

