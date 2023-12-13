Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 30,998 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,695,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $340,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.