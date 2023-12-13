Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,349,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $316,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 188,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $176,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

