Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $117.61 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 273.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,981 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 3.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $117,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

