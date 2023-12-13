Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $204 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $204,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.