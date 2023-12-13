Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $264.56 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of iShares MBS ETF worth $264,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2804 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

