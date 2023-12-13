Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $491.17 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $491,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

