Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $491.17 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $491,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.