Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $998.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $998,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $230.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $230.78. The stock has a market cap of $325.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.87 and a 200-day moving average of $218.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

