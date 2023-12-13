Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,736,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,859 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 3.93% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $384,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,847,000 after buying an additional 62,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,147,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,822,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after buying an additional 427,091 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

