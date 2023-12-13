Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,907 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $155,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 727,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 486,297 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,709.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,214,000 after buying an additional 247,374 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

