Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 100,616 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $296,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

