Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 480,340 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,340 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $183,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

