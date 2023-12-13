Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $257,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $296.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.04 and a 200 day moving average of $275.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $296.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

