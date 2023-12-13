Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 13,506 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $167,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $169.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

