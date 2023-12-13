Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 253,330 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $399,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

