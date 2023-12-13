Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 3,612 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $162,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $331.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.76 and a 200 day moving average of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

