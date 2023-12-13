Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 86,748 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,748 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $297,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

